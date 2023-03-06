WPL 2023: Grace Harris’ Knock Propels UP Warriorz to 3-Wicket Win Over Gujarat

The equation came down to 19 off six balls. Sutherland bowled the last over and Harris smacked the first ball for a six over deep mid-wicket, which was followed by a wide. While GG reviewed, the decision was upheld.

Harris then flicked one to the leg side for a couple and lofted the next one straight down the ground for a four. Sutherland then bowled one wide outside off again and it was declared a wide after a successful review by the UPW. With five needed off three, Harris finished it off in style as she lofted one over cover for a four to bring up her fifty off just 25 balls and then smashed the next one over deep square leg for a six to win it for UPW and spark wild celebrations.