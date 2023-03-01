WPL 2023: Young Hurley Is Determined To Have a Gala Time With Gujarat Giants

As she prepared her run-up in the Gujarat Giants' net practice session ahead of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2021, Hurley Gala might have been tempted to pinch herself, just to ensure she was not entrapped in the most far-fetched of dreams. At the other end, ready to face her deliveries were renowned global superstars like Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney. Scrutinising her every action were the experienced eyes of icons like Rachael Haynes and Mithali Raj.

Yet, it is less than two months ago that she had thought her journey was over, much before it even started.

Four years of incessant toil was snatched away, in the most raucous of manners, when she received the jarring update – the laceration on her thumb was too severe to heal instantaneously, and subsequently, her U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will come to an unceremonious and abrupt halt.

The consistent performances in the Women’s Senior T20 Trophy, alongside a couple of three-wicket hauls against New Zealand, did not come to her rescue, with the pain barrier being too colossal to climb.