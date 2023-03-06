WPL 2023: DC Start Campaign With 60-Run Win Over RCB, Tara Norris Scalps Fifer

Pushed into batting first, carnage from Shafali and Meg began in the second over when three boundaries were hit off Megan Schutt. Spin was introduced by Bangalore from fourth over, but it was no stopping Shafali as she welcomed Preeti Bose with a lofted six over long-off.

With every over till then producing a boundary, Meg and Shafali inflicted carnage on Sophie Devine in the sixth over, attacking the lengths outside off-stump to hit four boundaries as Delhi signed off from powerplay with 57/0.

Post power-play, there was no stopping Shafali's aerial shots or Meg's exquisite timing. In the ninth over from Asha Shobana, Shafali danced down the pitch twice to hit huge sixes over bowler's head apart from a sweep yielding four, while Meg nudged one past mid-on to make it 22 off the over.