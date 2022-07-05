Will Review Why Batters are Failing in 3rd Innings of Test Matches: Rahul Dravid

In all these three games, India failed to defend targets like 240, 212 and now 378.

Asked how he plans to analyse, the Indian coach gave a glimpse of his humorous side.

"There is so much of cricket that we aren't having any time to reflect. In two days, we will be talking to you about something entirely different," Dravid said, referring to the T20 International series starting in less than 48 hours.

"...But we will certainly try and reflect on this performance. Every match is a lesson for us and you tend to learn something. We have to reflect why we aren't able to bat well in the third innings of a Test match and why we aren't able to take 10 wickets in the fourth innings," he said on a serious note.

India play their last six games of the current World Test Championship cycle in the sub-continent and Dravid plans to sit with Chetan Sharma (chairman of selectors currently in England) to analyse the shortcomings.

"Now the next six Test matches are in sub-continent (2 in Bangladesh and 4 in India), and our focus will be on those remaining games but obviously, coaches and selectors would sit down and analyse this defeat.

"That review happens after every game and so when we next travel to SENA land, we are well equipped to deal with it," he said.