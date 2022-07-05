Police to Investigate Incident of Racial Abuse of Indian Fans During Fifth Test

There have been reported of racial abuse on Indian supporters during the Edgbaston Test.
(Photo: BCCI)
West Midlands Police have launched an investigation into the alleged racial abuse aimed at Indian fans during the fifth Test against England at Edgbaston, according to a Sky Sports report on Tuesday.
The police decided to investigate the matter after many Indian fans took to Twitter on Monday to express their displeasure at being racially targeted. The incident happened on the fourth day of the fifth Test between the two sides.
"We've launched a criminal investigation into reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in Birmingham yesterday. We're liaising with Edgbaston officials to understand what's happened and would encourage anyone who heard any racist language or gestures, or has video footage that could help, to get in touch,” a West Midlands Police spokesperson informed Sky Sports News.
"We're aware of images circulating on social media showing an alleged offender. We're making enquiries to identify the person and would urge him to come forward and speak to us."
Meanwhile, Edgbaston officials had earlier issued an apology after alleged reports of racist slurs hurled at the Indian fans took the social media by storm.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on the other hand, expressed their concerns, and stated that an investigation would be underway. The ECB further assured that there was no room for racism in cricket.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)