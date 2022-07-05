England Ground India as Bairstow, Root Score Centuries in Landmark Test Victory

When England were rattled on the fourth afternoon by stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah, the two star batters didn't waver from their game plan. The entire Indian attack, except Bumrah, looked pedestrian. All England needed was just under 20 overs to knock off the remaining 119 runs on fifth morning.

What was more embarrassing was England knocking off the runs in 76.4 overs, which isn't even a full day's play and at a run-rate of nearly five runs per over (4.93).

Root (142 not out), who has been in even more sublime form since relinquishing captaincy, scored his 28th century and was involved in an unbroken 269-run stand with Bairstow (114 not out), whose ton count reached a dozen after the completion of this game.

Bairstow, who is in the form of his life, topped up his first innings of 106 with an even more graceful century as Brendon McCullum's philosophy of deflating teams on flat decks is currently working wonders.

A cursory look at a statistical nuggets reveals the impact Bairstow and Root have made in England's last four victories.

Root has scored 11, 115 not out, 176, 3, 5, 86 not out, 5 and 142 not out in his last eight innings. Bairstow has scored 1, 16, 8, 136, 162, 71 not out, 106 and 114 not out in the same set of games.

Both have played significant role in three chases in the last four games.