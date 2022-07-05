India vs England, Day 5: 100s by Bairstow & Root Helps Hosts Win 7 Wickets

Joe Root celebrates a century at Lord's
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow turned on the style on the fifth morning of the Edgbaston Test against India, as England won by 7 wickets against shell-shocked India. The win brings the series to 2-2. England have tied the Pataudi Trophy and denied India their first series win in England since 2007.
Bairstow and Root were in menacing form, putting away the Indian bowlers at will, treating the pacers with disdain. England chased down a record 378 in 77 overs. So in control were England, that Root was reverse sweeping and scooping at will. Bairstow meanwhile finished with a century in both innings. This was Bairstow’s fourth hundred in his last three Tests, while Root’s century was his 11th since the start of 2021.
Bairstow was not on 114 and Root finished unbeaten on 142.
Needing 119 to win on Day 5, England batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow got off the blocks at good clip, scoring 39 runs in the first 6 overs, thwarting any hopes that India’s bowlers had in terms of early wickets and a comeback. India meanwhile needed 7 wickets on the day.
Root and Bairstow have been in excellent form this season and they continued in their merry ways, as Jasprit Bumrah and co were left bereft of ideas. Both batters played an attacking brand of cricket but there was not a moment of recklessness from either of them, as they timed shots and found gaps with great ease.
In the 67th over, Joe Root got his century, dabbing it down to third man of Mohammed Siraj for a boundary. This is Joe Root's fifth century in Tests in the year and he has scored 11 centuries since the start of 2021 and has 9 against India.
Not much improved in the second hour, as Jadeja bowled defensive lines, outside leg for both right-handers, while Shardul too was expensive, allowing Root to reverse scoop with panache.
About 35 minutes from Lunch, Bairstow got his century too, his second of the game. Bairstow got to his century with a single off Ravindra Jadeja of 138 balls.
Former skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put England on course for a ground-breaking run chase against India despite Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance. The Indian skipper brought the team back in the game with wickets on either side of the lunch break after England openers Alex Lees (56 off 65) and Zak Crawley (46 off 76) finally found form and shared a 107-run stand chasing a record 378-run target.
From 107 for no loss, it soon became 109 for three before the dangerous duo of Root (76 batting off 112) and Bairstow (72 batting off 87) frustrated the Indians with a commanding 150-run partnership off just 197 balls.
England were 259 for three at stumps on day four, needing a very gettable 119 runs for a series levelling victory.
