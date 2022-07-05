India vs England, Day 5: 100s by Bairstow & Root Helps Hosts Win 7 Wickets

Needing 119 to win on Day 5, England batters Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow got off the blocks at good clip, scoring 39 runs in the first 6 overs, thwarting any hopes that India’s bowlers had in terms of early wickets and a comeback. India meanwhile needed 7 wickets on the day.

Root and Bairstow have been in excellent form this season and they continued in their merry ways, as Jasprit Bumrah and co were left bereft of ideas. Both batters played an attacking brand of cricket but there was not a moment of recklessness from either of them, as they timed shots and found gaps with great ease.

In the 67th over, Joe Root got his century, dabbing it down to third man of Mohammed Siraj for a boundary. This is Joe Root's fifth century in Tests in the year and he has scored 11 centuries since the start of 2021 and has 9 against India.

Not much improved in the second hour, as Jadeja bowled defensive lines, outside leg for both right-handers, while Shardul too was expensive, allowing Root to reverse scoop with panache.

About 35 minutes from Lunch, Bairstow got his century too, his second of the game. Bairstow got to his century with a single off Ravindra Jadeja of 138 balls.