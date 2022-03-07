Where Does Ravindra Jadeja Sit Among India's Greatest Test All-Rounders?

The lanky slow left-arm orthodox also claimed 151 wickets with the best match figures of 8/179.



Then, there are the likes of Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, and Anil Kumble who were predominantly bowlers but had some skill with the bat as well. Hardik Pandya, on the other hand, has shone bright on occasions, but doesn't have a big enough sample size yet to be a part of the conversation.



India are lucky to have two excellent spin bowling all-rounders in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the same generation. With Rishabh Pant batting at No. 6, one can only imagine the agony of the opposition bowling attacks with them having to contend with Pant, Jadeja and Ashwin at No. 6, 7 and 8. And that's if and when they are able to get past the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.



There somehow seems to be a bias against Ashwin for him to be considered among the best all-rounders going around, but close to 3000 runs at 27.14 and 5 Test centuries are no joke. Add to that his hat-trick of a ton and 5-wicket bag in the same Test.



His bowling deserves, but doesn't need, any compliments, with him now having overtaken Kapil Dev to climb to the second spot in the all-time list for India, only behind Anil Kumble.



An update might be coming soon, but as things stand, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja occupy the second and the third spots in the ICC Men's Test all-rounder rankings, with Jason Holder at the top.



Jadeja definitely is a more all-round all-rounder with him capable of impacting the match much more even in overseas conditions, courtesy of his batting which has undoubtedly come a long way over the last three-four years. Ashwin, on the other hand, is a beast in the conditions of the subcontinent both with bat and ball.