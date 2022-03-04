In Pictures: Virat Kohli Felicitated Ahead of His 100th Test

Virat Kohli was gifted a special cap to mark the occasion of his 100th Test.
(Photo: BCCI)
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made his 100th Test appearance, playing the Sri Lanka series-opener in Mohali where India has won the toss and elected to bat first.
Before Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal took the field to open the innings, the Indian camp had a small felicitation ceremony for Virat with coach Rahul Dravid, another member of the 100 Test club, gifted Virat with a special cap.
"It's a special moment for me," Kohli said after being gifted the cap.
"My wife is here with me, my brother is there in the stands. It's a team game and the journey wouldn't have been possible without you guys. Thanks to BCCI too. I couldn't have received it from a better person, my childhood hero. I still have that picture with you from my U-15 days," said Virat.
Virat Kohli was felicitated before the start of his 100th Test match for India.
Kohli made his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, making just 4 and 15. But the low-key debut paved the path for scoring a mammoth 7,962 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.39, including seven double centuries.
"I honestly never thought I would play 100 Test matches. It's been a long journey. We played a lot of cricket over the course of playing these 100 Test matches. A lot of international cricket. I am just grateful that I've been able to make it to 100. God has been kind. I have worked really hard for my fitness. It's a big moment for me, for my family, for my coach, who is also very happy and very proud of this Test match as long as I am concerned. It's a very, very special moment," said Kohli in a video posted by BCCI on their Twitter handle on Thursday.
