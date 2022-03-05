Watch: Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Pay Tribute to Shane Warne

India captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli shared heartfelt tributes to late Australia leg-spin legend Shane Warne ahead of the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

On Friday, Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack while staying in a villa at Koh Samui Island in Thailand. Warne's sudden demise has left the cricketing world in a state of mourning, hours after another Australian great, wicketkeeper-batter Rodney Marsh died.

"Absolutely devastated to hear the news of Shane Warne passing away. It's a huge, huge loss in our cricketing world. We all do understand the contribution of his into the cricketing world. He inspired a whole new generation of cricketers and did wonders with the ball; we all know about that."