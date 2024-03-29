Former India U19 Captain Unmukt Chand Not Selected in USA Squad

Unmukt Chand won the U-19 World Cup as India captain.
Image: IANS
Former India Under-19 skipper Unmukt Chand’s hopes of reviving his international cricket career have faced a massive roadblock, as he has not been selected in the United States of America’s (USA) squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Canada, which is all set to begin on 7 April in Houston.
Chand, who led India to the ICC U19 World Cup triumph in 2012, had relocated to the USA in 2021, calling time on his career in India while hoping for a new start in the States. However, the move has so far not worked out for the once-prodigious batter.
On the other hand, former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson has been named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming series against Canada. Anderson is all set to make his comeback to international cricket after a hiatus of more than five years, having played his last game for New Zealand in 2018. The all-rounder relocated to the USA in 2020 and has enjoyed a rewarding spell ever since. He scored around 900 runs in 28 innings in the MLC.
USA Squad: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-captain), Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Jessy Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Nisarg Patel, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Harmeet Singh, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Nostush Kenjige, Milind Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Usman Rafiq.
