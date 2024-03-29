IPL Points Table 2024: KKR at Second Position After RCB vs KKR Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played against each other today, on 29 March at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is RCB’s third match in IPL 2024, while KKR is playing their second match.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with 2 points from 3 matches, are at number 6 on the IPL points table. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have 4 points from 2 matches and are placed at number 2.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and chose to bowl against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 7 wickets.

Let's have a look at the updated points table after RCB vs KKR match.