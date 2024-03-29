IPL 2024: 2 Wins in 2 Matches for Kolkata, RCB Become First Team To Lose at Home

It took Knight Riders only 21 deliveries to cross the 50-run hurdle, and by the end of the powerplay, they had already accumulated 85 runs – the highest powerplay score in this year’s IPL.

Bengaluru did have rare moments of celebration in an otherwise one-way traffic, the first of which came in the seventh over when Mayank Dagar bowled Narine when the latter was batting on 47. After scoring 30 runs, Salt lost his wicket to impact substitute Vijaykumar Vyshak in the next over.

The onslaught, however, was unceasing, with Venkatesh Iyer being the latest Kolkata batter to lead the charge. A 20-run over off Joseph, which included two fours and a six from Iyer’s willow, set the tone for what was to transpire. By the fifteenth over, he recorded his maiden IPL half-century against RCB.

Though he did lose his wicket in the next over, skipper Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 24-ball 39-run knock ensured there were no undesired late twists to the late, as Kolkata reached the target without any hindrances.

Earlier, Virat Kohli's unbeaten 83 off 59 balls and a quick-fire 33 in 21 balls by Cameron Green propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 182/6 in 20 overs.