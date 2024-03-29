IPL 2024: Swastik Chikara – The Power-Hitter Who Could Solve DC’s Batting Woes

IPL 2024: Swastik Chikara – The Power-Hitter From Uttar Pradesh Who Could Solve Delhi Capitals’s Batting Woes
(Photo: Delhi Capitals/Altered by The Quint)
For Swastik Chikara, the phantasmagoria of day one of the Delhi Capitals’ camp is yet to subside. Sitting on the same bus with him were two icons of the sport – Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly. The star-struck teenager could barely separate reality from reverie, fighting a losing battle with collywobbles, when another icon in the making – as some would suggest – walked up to him.
Speaking with The Quint, Swastik reminisces:
The 2024 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) second-youngest Indian cricketer is four days away from celebrating his 19th birthday. A day prior to that, should he be given an opportunity during Delhi Capitals’ match against Chennai Super Kings on 31 April, he is ready to seize it.
Athleticism runs in the Chikara family. His father Surender Chikara, who works as an instructor with the Delhi Police, has a background in running. So are Surender’s sisters. Swastik, however, is the only cricketer, having started his journey at the age of merely three.
With his father doubling up as his coach, it did not take Swastik very long to climb the progress. The Ghaziabad-born player has represented every age-level team of his state, Uttar Pradesh, albeit two particular knocks earned him fame like none other.
Consistent performances paved the way for Swastik’s inclusion at the UP T20 League last year. Representing the Meerut Mavericks, he scored 494 runs at an average of 70.57 and a strike rate of 173.33.
Swastik was the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, ahead of renowned names like Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh and Sameer Rizvi. Moreover, he was the only batter to strike three centuries.
Reflecting on the tournament, he says:
Following his stellar performances in the UP T20 League, Swastik made his debut for the senior Uttar Pradesh team in last year’s Vijay Hazare Trophy. Against a Himachal Pradesh bowling unit which included Vaibhav Arora, Rishi Dhawan and Mayank Dagar, the batter scored a 101-ball 117, including ten fours and seven sixes.
The IPL 2024 auction was less than a month away, and Swastik was assured of finding a bidder.
Except, there wasn’t one. At least, initially.
And then, some respite. A new lease of life, when it seemed all was lost.
Ahead of the auction, Swastik participated in trials of five IPL franchises. His performance at the Delhi trial eclipsed the other four, managing to earn Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly’s recognition.
IPL 2024: Swastik, in a conversation with Sourav Ganguly.
At the Delhi camp, Swastik considers himself fortunate to be sharing the dressing room with coach Ricky Ponting, and captain Rishabh Pant.
In the former’s case, the spirit of the game transcends the barrier of language.
IPL 2024: A watchful Ricky Ponting scrutinising Swastik's batting.
In the latter’s case, a bond of brotherhood is already brewing.
Those who have followed the UP T20 League, or the Vijay Hazare Trophy, will be cognizant of Swastik’s abilities.
‘But what about those Delhi Capitals fans who know nothing about you? How would you describe yourself to them?’ we asked.
The reply entailed a simple line: “Bas Sehwag ki tarah maan lo (Just think of Virender Sehwag).”
His concluding statement offers justification for the former DC player, Virender Sehwag, being his role model.
Having lost their first couple of matches, with weaknesses in the batting department glaring, Delhi Capitals might want to provide Swastik an opportunity in their next match.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)