Adelaide Test: India’s Clarity on Shaw, Saha & Pant is Refreshing

This is quite a change from what happened on the last tour to New Zealand, when it seemed like Wriddhiman Saha would play in the Test matches, until Rishabh Pant upstaged him at the very last moment.

This time around, it has been clear for some time now that Saha would be playing as first choice Test wicket-keeper.

Why this is important is because it breaks the chain of ‘Saha at home and Pant in away Tests’ – a cycle created by the think-tank themselves. This time around, it does feel like the pink ball and the problems it creates for the batsmen has meant that Saha’s superior glovework has finally worked in his favour.