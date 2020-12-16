Adelaide Test: India’s Clarity on Shaw, Saha & Pant is Refreshing

For a confident side on the upswing in Test match cricket, India has finally shown some ingenuity to put out their playing XI, even before their rivals have in an away series.
India have made a strong statement by naming their playing XI so much in advance because, for once, it represents clarity of thought. It shows that unlike those outside the system, those inside the sanctum sanctorum of Virat Kohli’s team are aware of what their best Test playing XI is.
This is quite a change from what happened on the last tour to New Zealand, when it seemed like Wriddhiman Saha would play in the Test matches, until Rishabh Pant upstaged him at the very last moment.
This time around, it has been clear for some time now that Saha would be playing as first choice Test wicket-keeper.
Why this is important is because it breaks the chain of ‘Saha at home and Pant in away Tests’ – a cycle created by the think-tank themselves. This time around, it does feel like the pink ball and the problems it creates for the batsmen has meant that Saha’s superior glovework has finally worked in his favour.
There was a lot of talk around Pant and his batting. Especially his hundred in the last Test series in Australia and of course his hundred in the first-class game leading upto the ongoing series.
In both cases, the fact is that Pant’s knock came when nothing was at stake! In the practice game, for example, few of the major bowlers of Australia A were absent and Pant simply cashed in.
If batting really is a scale to judge a keeper then Saha batted adequately to save the first first-class match, also against Australia A, when India were down and out. So, that is a debate settled for now.
At 36, Saha is not getting any younger so time is not on his side. There are two Test series against England, nine Tests to be precise, after this Border-Gavaskar Trophy, so Saha needs to seal the deal now!
The only other sticking point is the opening slot of the Indian XI.
Prithvi Shaw has been picked in the playing XI on the basis of what he did in the last Test in New Zealand. Everyone has forgotten that Shaw scored a half-century in the last Test and that he has an enviable record in Test cricket.
Shaw was always first off the blocks for Indian opener’s role. He made a Test hundred on debut, then went to Australia in 2018-19 and got injured. He was always going to be India’s long-term choice at the top of the order.
The 21-year-old has struggled over the last year with a ban following a failed dope test and because of indiscipline. But the team think-tank has shown more patience with him than with others in recent times.
Shaw is being given a chance to fail, much like they did with Murali Vijay. They let the Tamil Nadu opener fail a few times before discarding him completely in favour of Shaw.
The young batter deserves every chance, therefore, to prove himself all over again. He walked back into the playing XI at the top of the order in New Zealand ahead of Shubman Gill. This could, therefore, be a make or break series for Shaw.
It is of course a given that sooner rather than later Gill will be batting in whites for India. It could well be the case that Gill will be opening the innings in England next year or maybe even earlier than that at home, against the same team, depending obviously on how this ongoing series goes.
Gill has to wait and it is only a matter of time before he emerges as one of the stars of the next generation.
Lokesh Rahul was never in the running because again everyone has confused formats and form. Rahul has fallen behind in the pecking order of Test match openers. Rohit Sharma is also on the sidelines, so when he returns, Rahul will slip further behind.
The good news is that Mayank Agarwal is the chosen first opener in Test XI and has sealed his spot quite effortlessly over the last couple of years.
All the talk about Shikhar Dhawan being in the Test XI is for nothing, because the left-hander has clearly given up on the format for good. He has been clearly told that he is in the running only for the shorter formats and his Test dream ended a couple of years ago. He is at peace with himself and so should we.
The only thing that can make a difference to this XI is the return of Hardik Pandya, the seam bowling all-rounder, because it will create an unbelievable balance in the line-up. Whether it is Hardik or any other ‘decent’ seam bowling all-rounder, a player of that kind will create the perfect Test XI.
Until then, let’s hope this next best Test XI will repeat history for India in Australia even in the absence of Kohli. Maybe, come 17 January 2021, we will have something new to worry about around India’s Test XI. Till then, keep your fingers crossed.
The fast bowlers’ trio is also the usual trusted lot. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav form as adequate a trio as any in the world. In the absence of Ishant Sharma, who is out of the series, Yadav is the perfect replacement.
It was surprising that everyone forgot about him in the lead-up to the series. Some were going for the younger Navdeep Saini as Ishant’s replacement, but thankfully, the team think-tank have stuck to the original script.
It has been interesting to see Ravichandran Ashwin starting off in the playing XI. He is a very canny operator with the ball who has seldom succeeded away from home. But if you play an all-pace attack, you can sometimes get too same with your bowling.
Instead, you need to break the monotony with a bit of spin. Ashwin on the previous tour broke the momentum of Australia in the first Test by knocking over their top-order and then also sealed the Test with the last wicket.
He also bats stubbornly in Tests, which could prove to be very crucial in low-scoring venues, like at Adelaide.
