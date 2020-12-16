India Declare Playing XI - Shaw, Saha to Play Adelaide Test vs Aus

Shaw to Open With Mayank

While Mayank Agarwal had one opening spot all sealed, India have decided to go with Prithvi Shaw as the second opener in Adelaide.

Agarwal in fact started his Team India career in the last tour of Australia, scoring two half-centuries in both Tests he played and averaging 65. Since that Australia series, he has played with Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw at the top of the batting order. In the warm-up match against Australia A, the 29-year-old right hander made a patient 61 in the second innings.

However, with Rohit now out due to his injury, India were forced to pick between Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

Shaw failed to rack up big scores in the two warm-ups, his best being a 29-ball 40 in the first innings of the second warm-up. The 21-year-old right-handed batsman, who scored a century on Test debut in 2018 but has played only four Tests, is also coming off a poor run in the second half of Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul, who was the vice-captain in the limited overs leg of the Australia tour, scored 76 in the second ODI and a 51 in the first T20I. In the rest of the white ball matches, Rahul scored 12, 5, 30 and 0. He opened the innings on in the T20I series with Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan being chosen at the top of the order for the ODIs.

Shubman Gill also has an outside chance but the right-hander succeeded in the second warm-up, the day-night fixture, as a No. 3 batsman, scoring 43 and 65. In the first warm-up, where he played as opener with the red ball, he got a duck and a 29.