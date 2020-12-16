Shaw Has Performed in Tests, Exciting to See His Progress: Kohli 

"I think you can get a fair idea about how you want to go about things. I don't think you can concretely plan anything in Test cricket. Test cricket is always about encountering situations and reacting to the situations to the best of your abilities -- understanding when to attack, to defend, when to bat through...the pink-ball Test brings a lot more variables like the twilight period, a tricky period to bat in, then bowling in the first session (is tough) and then at night you have more on offer for the bowlers," said Kohli, who led India to a 2-1 Test series win last year.

"Actually it is the other way around when you compare it with the normal Test match something we have to analyse and monitor as we go into the Test match and as we encounter the situation changing and unfolding. We are actually ready to be able to come up with our plans into any situation we face. It is important to plan but you can't pre-plan anything, especially in a Test which is the pink-ball Test with so many variables," he added.