Players, Stats, Injuries & Records: India-Aus Tests’ Preview

Virat Kohli called it a bigger achievement than winning the World Cup!

Yes, the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Test series win over Australia ranks that high for the Indian cricket captain, and now he and his team are in Australia, having shared the spoils in the T20 and ODI series. It’s the the eve of the start of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

Steve Smith is back this time. David Warner will return later. Tim Paine is still the Australian captain and after starting his team India career as an opener on the last trip Down Under, Mayank Agarwal was the only shoe-in for the opening spot come 17 December.

So, now that you know just how important this series really is, tune in to The Big Story, where we’ll take you through everything else you may want to watch out for before you tune in at 9 am on Thursday morning for that big toss.