T20 World Cup: Fans Laud Captain Rohit Sharma as India Bulldoze England

The Indian skipper scored 57 runs off 39 balls laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes to clinch a 68-run win over England.
Rohit Sharma scored a half-century.

Team India asserted dominance with a commanding 68-run victory over England in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with his 32nd T20I fifty, scoring a brisk 57 off 39 balls studded with 6 fours and 2 sixes, setting England a target of 172 runs. In response, the Jos Buttler-led side crumbled, getting bowled out for just 103 runs in 16.4 overs.

India's triumph not only secured them a spot in the final against South Africa on 29 June but also served as redemption for their crushing defeat against the Englishmen in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals in Adelaide.

As the Indian side marched to the finals maintaining a flawless record, fans on X heaped praise on the India skipper. Here’s how they reacted:

