T20 World Cup: Fans Laud Captain Rohit Sharma as India Bulldoze England

Rohit Sharma scored a half-century.
Image: PTI
Team India asserted dominance with a commanding 68-run victory over England in the second semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
India's triumph not only secured them a spot in the final against South Africa on 29 June but also served as redemption for their crushing defeat against the Englishmen in the 2022 T20 World Cup semifinals in Adelaide.
As the Indian side marched to the finals maintaining a flawless record, fans on X heaped praise on the India skipper. Here’s how they reacted:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined