T20 World Cup: Rohit vs Archer, Kohli vs Rashid– Ind vs Eng 5 Key Player Battles

15 of the 22 players expected to take the field in Guyana’s Providence Stadium today, for the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, featured in this very fixture, with the same odds and same stakes, a couple of years ago in Adelaide.
India and England met for a place in the final, and the latter emerged victorious. That was not a surprise, considering how England – the eventual champions – played in that competition. What came as a shocker was the manner of defeat – India, in a rather demeaning fashion, succumbed to a 10-wicket loss.
Not the core personnel group, but the team’s philosophy has changed considerably since then. The once timid, non-committal, safety-first approach gave way to intrepid, unabashed, stout-hearted cricket. And, besides further advancement from the tournament’s perspective, they are now seeking vengeance.
Having avenged 19 November 2023 only three days ago, with a 24-run triumph over Australia, India’s next target is to avenge 10 November 2022. Before they attempt to do so, let us have a look at five key player battles you should keep an eye on:
1. Rohit Sharma vs Jofra Archer
Australia’s attempts to exploit Rohit Sharma’s vulnerability to left-arm pacers fell flat, as the Indian captain launched a fierce attack against Mitchell Starc, essentially knocking the wind out of the Aussies’ sails before they could devise a contingency plan.
Sharma is expected to face another left-arm pacer in this match, in Reece Topley, albeit he could encounter more troubles against his former Mumbai Indians teammate, Jofra Archer.
The pair have met thrice in T20I cricket, wherein Archer has conceded only 14 runs in 15 deliveries, at a strike rate of merely 93.3 – contrasting to what Sharma is usually associated with. This is, in addition to taking his wicket in a 2021 fixture.
Moreover, during his Rajasthan Royals days, Archer bowled five deliveries to Sharma and two of those resulted in the Hitman’s wicket. Notably, one of those deliveries – back in 2018 – saw Archer getting Sharma out on a golden duck.
2. Virat Kohli vs Adil Rashid
To face England’s spinners, Virat Kohli will first have to navigate the initial overs of the pacers – something he has not been doing successfully in this competition. Yet, considering he has never lost his wicket to Jofra Archer, Reece Topley and Sam Curran in T20I cricket, the Indians fans have every reason to be optimistic.
The challenge for the former captain could arrive much later in the innings, when he will face Adil Rashid. The leg-spinner triggered Kohli’s downfall on nine occasions, with two of those dismissals coming in the shortest format.
Having faced 68 deliveries of Rashid, Kohli has scored only 72 runs at a strike rate of 105.9 – underscoring his troubles. Rashid also has form on his side, being currently the joint-highest wicket-taker for England with nine scalps.
3. Hardik Pandya vs Chris Jordan
Rohit Sharma’s pyrotechnics meant India did not require the services of Hardik Pandya at the death against Australia. If the scenario changes, Pandya is poised to propel the inaugural champions to a formidable total, especially considering his matchup against Chris Jordan.
Jordan, England’s death overs specialist, has been treated with bombardment and blitz nearly every time he has bowled to Pandya. Although the T20I sample size is small — Pandya scoring 12 runs off four deliveries — IPL stats paint a clearer picture.
Jordan has conceded 106 runs off 54 deliveries against Pandya. Albeit he did manage to get the Indian vice-captain’s wicket on three occasions, a strike rate of 196.3 might hand Pandya a psychological edge, should the duo square off today.
4. Jasprit Bumrah vs Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler has done Jos Buttler things in this edition’s T20 World Cup. Amid a middling campaign, a scintillating 38-ball 83 against the USA saw him attaining rhythm exactly when England wanted him to, and with 191 runs, he is currently England’s leading run-scorer.
Today, however, he will face Jasprit Bumrah, who has been doing Jasprit Bumrah things. The Indian pace spearhead’s record against the English captain is promising – in three T20I meetings, Bumrah has conceded only three runs in ten deliveries, whilst dismissing Buttler twice. Even in the IPL, Buttler's numbers against Bumrah are modest, with a strike rate below 100.
5. Kuldeep Yadav vs Moeen Ali
There is something idiosyncratic about the Kuldeep Yadav-Moeen Ali matchup. The Indian left-arm wrist spinner is in sublime form, having scalped seven wickets in three features. On what is almost certain to be a spin-friendly track in Guyana, Kuldeep will be in business.
And, against the English top-order, he could prove to be lethal. The dynamic, however, could change when Moeen Ali comes to the crease. The English all-rounder has always found ways to nullify any and every threat Yadav has, accentuated by his incredible strike rate of 240 against the spinner in IPL. Across the three formats, Yadav has dismissed Ali only once in international cricket.
