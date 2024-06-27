T20 World Cup: Rohit vs Archer, Kohli vs Rashid– Ind vs Eng 5 Key Player Battles

15 of the 22 players expected to take the field in Guyana’s Providence Stadium today, for the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, featured in this very fixture, with the same odds and same stakes, a couple of years ago in Adelaide.

India and England met for a place in the final, and the latter emerged victorious. That was not a surprise, considering how England – the eventual champions – played in that competition. What came as a shocker was the manner of defeat – India, in a rather demeaning fashion, succumbed to a 10-wicket loss.