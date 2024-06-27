India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: Get IND vs ENG Live Streaming Details

India vs England T20 World Cup Semi-final: India and England will clash in the semi-final match today on Thursday, 27 June 2024. The game will be played at the Guyana National Stadium in Guyana. The first semi-final match between Afghanistan and South Africa that took place today at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy was won by SA by 9 wickets, which means that the winner of IND vs ENG semifinal match will face South Africa in the final game at Kensington Oval on 29 June 2024.

So far team India has been unbeaten in the tournament and secured their spot in the semi-final after beating Australia in the Super 8 match earlier this week. The Rohit Sharma led team will try their best to reach the finals while maintaining the winning streak. On the other hand, England narrowly managed to get past the group stage. Their confidence was further shaken after facing a defeat against South Africa. However, the team didn't lose hope and came back with a commendable win against USA by 10 wickets and 62 balls to spare, which qualified them for the semi-finals.