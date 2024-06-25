Courtesy of their 24-run triumph over Australia in St Lucia on Monday (24 June), India have qualified for the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Albeit, that is not all that this victory earned them, for it might also secure them a place in the final.
Here's how:
Explained: How India Might Have Already Qualified for the Final of T20 World Cup
1. What Happened in India vs Australia?
Before we get into what the victory means for India, let us first revisit how it was achieved. After being asked to bat first, India scored 205/5, with captain Rohit Sharma leading by example and scoring a 41-ball 92. In response, Australia could only score 181/7.Expand
2. What Does This Mean for the Super 8 Stage?
Courtesy of this victory, India finished atop the Super 8 Group 1 standings, with six points from three matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.017. Sharma’s team defeated Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in this round. Moreover, the victory also confirms India’s participation in the second semi-final, where they will face England in Guyana on Thursday, 27 June.Expand
3. So, How Can India Qualify for the Final Already Before Playing the Semi-Final?
Here comes the catch. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept reserve days for the first semi-final and the final, should there be rain interruption. But considering the second semi-final will be played on Thursday (27 June) and the final will be played on Saturday (29 June), with only a day’s gap between the two matches, there is no reserve day for the second semi-final.
Clause 13.7.3.5 of the ICC Playing Conditions for this tournament reads:
There shall be a maximum of 250 minutes allocated to the scheduled day of semi-final 2, with no reserve day.ICC Playing Conditions for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024Expand
4. In That Case, What Happens if It Rains in Semi-Final 2?
The ICC has allocated 250 minutes of additional time to produce a result in the knockout fixtures. In the case of the first semi-final and final, these 250 minutes have been divided into:
60 minutes on the allocated day of the match, following the completion of the stipulated timing.
190 minutes of additional play on the reserve day.
But with the second semi-final not having a reserve day, the ICC has stated there will be 250 minutes of additional time added to the second semi-final’s stipulated time, should there be rain interruption.
What does this mean?
With the match slated to begin at 8pm IST, it can be extended till about 3:30am IST.
Clause 13.6.2.1 of the ICC Playing Conditions states:
The Final on 29 June will have a reserve day on 30 June. The semi-finals will each have additional time added in order to complete the match which will total 250 minutes. For the first semi-final on 26 June, 60 minutes will be available at the end of the day’s play with the remaining 190 minutes scheduled for 2pm on 27 June. Whilst the additional 250 minutes for the second semi-final scheduled on 27 June will be utilised if needed through extended playing hours on the scheduled day.ICC Playing Conditions for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024Expand
5. What if the Match Is Washed Out?
This is where it gets interesting. In case the match is washed out, India will qualify for the final for being the group toppers in the Super 8 stage, whilst English finished second in their group.
Clause 16.3.1.2, appendix B of the ICC Playing Conditions states:
If following a tie, weather conditions prevent the Super Over from being completed, or if the match is abandoned or a no result, then the team that finished first in its Second Round Group will progress to the Final.ICC Playing Conditions for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024Expand
6. What Are the Chances of Rain on 27 June in Guyana?
If you are a fan of the English cricket team, the weather forecast is far from optimistic. The chances of precipitation in Guyana on 27 June are currently 88% (per Accuweather.com).
Considering the match is scheduled to start at 10:30am local time, here’s the phase-wise breakdown of rainfall chances:
Morning: 69%
Afternoon: 60%
Evening: 25%
The weather forecast indicates rain might halt only in the evening, but according to the local time, the game will need to produce a winner by 7pm. Considering the chances of precipitation on the day before the match is 79%, and it is expected to rain in the morning and afternoon on the day of the match, we might have a scenario where the game will have to be called off.
In case of such an occurrence, India will qualify for the final without even playing in the semi-final.
