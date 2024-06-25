Explained: How India Might Have Already Qualified for the Final of T20 World Cup

If you are a fan of the English cricket team, the weather forecast is far from optimistic. The chances of precipitation in Guyana on 27 June are currently 88% (per Accuweather.com).

Considering the match is scheduled to start at 10:30am local time, here’s the phase-wise breakdown of rainfall chances:

Morning: 69%

Afternoon: 60%

Evening: 25%

The weather forecast indicates rain might halt only in the evening, but according to the local time, the game will need to produce a winner by 7pm. Considering the chances of precipitation on the day before the match is 79%, and it is expected to rain in the morning and afternoon on the day of the match, we might have a scenario where the game will have to be called off.

In case of such an occurrence, India will qualify for the final without even playing in the semi-final.