In Photos: India Thump England By 68 Runs in SF, Set Up Final Showdown with SA

Here's a recap through photos of everything that happened between the Ind vs Eng 2nd T20 World Cup 2024 semifinals.
The Quint
Cricket
Published:

India beat England.

Image: PTI

England won the toss and chose to field first. The men in blue posted a total of 171/7 at the end of 20 overs.

Virat Kohli had yet another silent outing with the bat as he was dismissed for 9 by Reece Topley.

Skipper Rohit Sharma scored his consecutive half-century of the tournament, scoring 57 runs of 47 balls before losing his wicket to Adil Rashid.

Suryakumar Yadav also scored a crucial 36-ball-47 and forged a 73-run partnership off 50 balls with Rohit.

Rishabh was dismissed by Sam Curran after having scored just 4 runs off 6 balls.

Vice-captain Hardik Pandya played a crucial 13-ball 23-run innings while Ravindra Jadeja and Axar contributed with their 17 and 10 respectively.

Right-arm pacer Chris Jordan finished with figures of 3-0-37-3. He dismissed Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube off consecutive deliveries, and later removed Axar Patel as well. The other England bowlers, Reece Topley, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid scalped one wicket each.

In a chase of 172 runs, the Men in Blue bundled out England for 103 runs in just 16.4 overs.

Axar Patel recorded figures of 4-0-23-3.

Kuldeep Yadav finished with figures of 4-0-19-3.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also claimed two wickets, while England suffered two run-outs in their innings.

For England, Harry Brook (25 runs off 29 balls) and Jos Buttler (23 runs off 15 balls) were the top scorers.

undefined

