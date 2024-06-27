India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Update in Guyana – Rain Has Stopped, Inspection at 8:30pm

India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: With vengeance on the agenda, a spirited Indian team defeated Australia by 24 runs to eliminate the 2023 ODI World Cup champions. Now, when they will face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions – England – India will have vengeance on the agenda again, for it was an unceremonious 10-wicket defeat to the Jos Buttler-led team which obliterated their trophy hopes a couple of years back.

Ideally, India would want to achieve victory by virtue of their batting, bowling and fielding. Albeit, today, they might not need any of those aspects, for it is currently raining in Guyana, and should the rain not subside, India will qualify for the final!