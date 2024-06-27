India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Weather Update in Guyana – Rain Has Stopped, Inspection at 8:30pm

Live score and latest updates of India vs England today's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match
(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)
India will be competing against England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
This match will be played in Guyana's Providence Stadium.
India are currently unbeaten in this competition, having won all six of their completed fixtures.
England, however, suffered defeats against Australia and South Africa.
Should rain play spoilsport today, India will qualify for the final by virtue of topping their group in the Super 8 stage.
It is now as sunny as it has been all day in Guyana. Players from both teams are out on the ground, Virat Kohli is seen practicing his shots, and the word from the umpires is that there will be an inspection at 8:30pm IST.
Uh-oh! It seems like Guyana has adopted English weather conditions. The drizzles have returned, and so have the covers.
The covers have been coming off, and Adil Rashid, along with other England players, can be seen warming up on the field.
We might have some good news from the venue - the groundsmen are coming out, and it looks like the covers might be removed in a few minutes. Coach Dravid is on the field, assessing the conditions and having a discussion with the fourth umpire.
It has stopped raining, but the covers are yet to be removed. The ground has taken quite a soaking, so delay is imminent. Toss, expectedly, has been delayed.
As predicted – it is exactly that kind of a day. It was sunny till only a few minutes ago, and all of the covers were taken off, but rain has returned in Guyana!
Expect that kind of a day, with both downpour and the sun! According to the latest visuals from the stadium, it has now stopped raining and the covers are off. Neutral fans, England fans, and a section of Indian fans will hope the heavens don't open up again.
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: With vengeance on the agenda, a spirited Indian team defeated Australia by 24 runs to eliminate the 2023 ODI World Cup champions. Now, when they will face the 2022 T20 World Cup champions – England – India will have vengeance on the agenda again, for it was an unceremonious 10-wicket defeat to the Jos Buttler-led team which obliterated their trophy hopes a couple of years back.
Ideally, India would want to achieve victory by virtue of their batting, bowling and fielding. Albeit, today, they might not need any of those aspects, for it is currently raining in Guyana, and should the rain not subside, India will qualify for the final!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 27 Jun 2024,06:47 PM IST