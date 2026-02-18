Interview: Netherlands’ Finest, Max O’Dowd Is Much Bigger Than a Dropped Catch
T20 World Cup 2026: Max O'Dowd deserves attention — not for a dropped catch, but for being one of Netherlands' best.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:
T20 World Cup 2026 Interview: Netherlands’ Finest, Max O’Dowd Is Much Bigger Than a Dropped Catch
Cricketers from associate nations seldom experience privilege. Beyond financial instability and limited security, they also lack sustained visibility — the kind of attention that amplifies achievement. For many such players, the 20-team T20 World Cup represents their only genuine opportunity to step into the global spotlight.
Unfortunately, Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd did attract attention — though not in the manner he would have desired. For dropping a catch of Faheem Ashraf in the match against Pakistan, which effectively cost his team the match, O’Dowd has been trolled, and abused too, by fans, mostly Indians. The hostility grew so intense that upon arriving in India after the Colombo fixture, he remarked wryly: 'I’m glad that they let me in. Judging by the comments, I thought I am banned from this country.'
What many among that uninformed chorus failed to recognise is that O’Dowd is the Netherlands’ leading run-scorer in both ODIs and T20Is. He also holds the distinction of being the first Dutch batter to score a T20I century. A solitary dropped catch does not define Max O’Dowd — his consistent, unparalleled, and incredible contribution towards Dutch cricket does.
Cricket runs deeply in his lineage. His father, Alex O’Dowd, played domestic cricket in New Zealand, for Auckland and Northern Districts. Ahead of the Netherlands’ match against India, O’Dowd caught up with The Quint in an exclusive conversation, wherein he elaborated on his father’s influence.
I think Dad’s influence in cricket was massive for me. Obviously, as a young kid, watching your dad play cricket is extremely important for your development, and it was something I always loved as a youngster. Going to the grounds, getting balls thrown to me, and hitting them around are some of my core memories growing up watching him play.
Max O'Dowd
As the most recognisable name in his side — now more than ever — has he ever felt burdened by expectation? O’Dowd believes otherwise.
I guess my role in the dressing room is just to be myself, like everyone else in the team. I’ve never felt burdened by the expectation of having to score runs. Being the leading run-scorer across formats is really a testament to being able to play the game the way I want, and I can thank my teammates for creating an environment that allows me to excel.
On being asked about his aspirations, the Auckland-born batter revealed:
Personally, my aspirations are to score as many runs as possible at a high strike rate and put the team in positions where we can succeed. In terms of growing Dutch cricket, playing consistently against the best teams in the world is what we want and strive for. You’ve seen how quickly we improved during the Super League, playing full-member teams for three years and gaining experience of top-level international cricket. For us, it’s about getting consistent games against the best — that’s how you get better.
Max O'Dowd
The Importance of BPL & NPL
Not many from the Dutch team have had the opportunity to play franchise T20 tournament, but O’Dowd has played in Bangladesh, Nepal and Canada. On the importance of such leagues, he says:
I’ve really enjoyed my time in both the BPL and NPL. Sharing dressing rooms with some of the best players in the world has been massive, and I’ve loved playing in those competitions. I’ve played with Usman Khan and Khawaja Nafey, and I have a particularly good relationship with Usman after opening with him in Canada and Bangladesh. Those experiences in Bangladesh and Nepal have really helped me in my career.
The Netherlands will not be returning empty-handed, for they have already beaten Namibia. Yet, more than the two points against the African nation, they will arguably cherish a decent showing against India.
O’Dowd says:
Our aspirations are high — we’ve come here with the intention of playing our best cricket. If we stick to our processes and play our style of cricket, things can fall into place. At the same time, cricket is a funny game — you can be perfectly prepared and still lose — so it’s about accepting that and knowing we’re as well prepared as we’ve ever been, which excites me the most.
Max O'Dowd
He has played against India in this same competition, back in 2022, where he got a good start to score 16 off 9, before losing his wicket in an attempt to sweep an Axar Patel delivery.
It was a mistake, he acknowledges, and says that he will not be repeating it.
I’ve played India before in a T20 World Cup match in Sydney and got off to a good start. This time, I’d like to take it deeper. I probably wouldn’t sweep Axar Patel first ball again — I might have a look first and choose a different option. The aim is to start well, bat deep, and convert that into a bigger score.
Max O'Dowd
Regardless of the outcome, fans can be assured of a priceless vlog from the opening batter, which will perfectly capture every emotion. He insists their purpose is not virality, but to have memories to cherish once he retires.
I love making vlogs. It is mainly something to look back on when I retire. I enjoy capturing raw, behind-the-scenes moments of my teammates — nothing is staged, it’s all real, just everyone being themselves.