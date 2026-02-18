Interview: Netherlands’ Finest, Max O’Dowd Is Much Bigger Than a Dropped Catch

Cricketers from associate nations seldom experience privilege. Beyond financial instability and limited security, they also lack sustained visibility — the kind of attention that amplifies achievement. For many such players, the 20-team T20 World Cup represents their only genuine opportunity to step into the global spotlight.

Unfortunately, Netherlands opener Max O’Dowd did attract attention — though not in the manner he would have desired. For dropping a catch of Faheem Ashraf in the match against Pakistan, which effectively cost his team the match, O’Dowd has been trolled, and abused too, by fans, mostly Indians. The hostility grew so intense that upon arriving in India after the Colombo fixture, he remarked wryly: 'I’m glad that they let me in. Judging by the comments, I thought I am banned from this country.'