Meet Jaspreet Singh: From Driving Uber to Playing for Italy at the T20 World Cup

What have you done for cricket?
To substantiate one’s allegiance to the sport, this question has often been posed. The responses may vary, yet they rarely escape the realm of familiar generalisation.
Some of us have bunked classes for cricket. As the scores of our favourite batters soared into the sky, our academic scores quietly dipped. Some of our grandparents have “passed away” for the umpteenth time, merely to secure leave in a corporate jungle that otherwise remains unmoved by the magic of fours and sixes.
Some of us have risked losing a love interest on Valentine’s Day in 2015, for our affections were pledged instead to a Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson batting masterclass at the World Cup. Some of us experienced an unparalleled feeling of triumph on 3 June 2025, as though we had cracked the UPSC, or received a monumental promotion, when in reality, it was just Virat Kohli winning his maiden Indian Premier League title on the 18th attempt.
We — those of us who have lived, loved and embraced cricket — have, in our own unique ways, done something or the other for cricket.
Jaspreet Singh — The Italian Pacer With an ‘Uber’-Cool Story
But how many, in this whole wide world, can claim that they drive an Uber just to play international cricket — and that this very drive has carried them to the grandest stage the sport can offer?
Meet Jaspreet Singh — the Italian pacer with an uber-cool journey to the World Cup.
Born to Teerth Singh in Phagwara, in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, Jaspreet, like countless Indian children, dreamt of wearing the blue. Not the shade he dons today — Italy’s blue — but India’s.
But his dreams came to an abrupt and premature halt, when Teerth took his family to Italy. It so happened that he had found an industrial job, and Jaspreet’s mother was of the opinion that he either takes the entire family with him — including Jaspreet and his sister — or does not leave at all.
In an exclusive interaction with The Quint, Jaspreet says:
My father went to Italy when I was 11. He got a job at a stroller manufacturing company. In Punjab, as you might know, there is at least one person from every family who has to move out to provide for others. I was a huge cricket fan while growing up. I would spent hours playing gully cricket with my friends in Phagwara. But when my father took me to Italy, I had to let go of it because none of the local kids had any clue about cricket. They used to play football, which is very popular in Italy, so I started playing it as well.Jaspreet Singh
Transition From Football to Cricket
What Jaspreet did not realise initially was that even in a nation that had won four FIFA World Cups, a sizeable Indian diaspora — nearly two lakh strong — had kept cricket alive and thriving.
For the first 2-3 years in Italy, I only played football. But it so happened that around the same time, I started going to a Gurudwara. I met kids from Indian and Pakistani origin there, and they saw a football in my hand and said: ‘Why do you play football being an Indian? Play cricket with us.’ That was when I found out Italy mein bhi cricket hai. I started with tape ball cricket and then switched to leather ball.Jaspreet Singh
Jaspreet’s skill and pace got him deals with clubs, and soon, an invitation from the Italian High Performance Camp arrived,
There are three domestic tournaments in Italy. The 15 top performers from those tournaments get selected for a High Performance Camp. I was selected in 2017, and made by debut at the T20 World Cup Qualifiers in 2018. We topped our initial group and I did really well.Jaspreet Singh
A dream has to be harboured for it to be realised. Jaspreet reveals that till he had not played the T20 World Cup qualifiers, he did not know that an Italian team can actually make it to the global stage.
Honestly speaking, I did not even know that an Italian cricket team exists till a few years back. It was when I played the qualifiers that I came to know that there is an actual pathway for Italy to play at the World Cup. Since then, I have been determined that I will play the World Cup one day, and here I am.Jaspreet Singh
Driving an Uber, Just to Keep the Cricketing Dream Alive
The major drawback of cricket in Italy, as captain Wayne Madsen also told The Quint, is the lack of grass pitches. Jaspreet, with the realisation that he needs to play on grass wickets to suit the standards of international cricket, had to take the difficult decision of leaving the country he called home — for the second time in his life.
This time around, he went to England. But playing local cricket was not enough to make ends meet, so he needed what Gen Z would call it, in a very non-denigrating manner, a ‘side hustle.’ With his main hustle being cricket, he also doubled up as an Uber driver.
I had decided that as long as I am playing international cricket, I want to dedicate everything to cricket. But the problem was that there are no grass wickets in Italy. To improve my skills, I went to England and started playing in the Birmingham League. To make ends meet, I also work as an Uber driver. I needed money, but I cannot work a regular 9 to 5 job because I need flexibility — to suit my cricket schedule. So, it made sense to get into Uber.Jaspreet Singh
At this stage of the interview, emotions are running high. It is palpable by the way Jaspreet says these next lines:
My life has been full of challenges. Back in Phagwara, I dreamt of playing for the Indian cricket team. I pleaded with my parents to get me enrolled to a cricket academy, but we were middle-class, so they could not take the risk and wanted me to study instead. When I made it as an international cricketer, I had to drive an Uber to support my dream. Challenges have always been there, but I can do anything for cricket.
Even when Italy were competing for a T20 World Cup slot, Jaspreet had to stick to his regime as an Uber driver.
Even when we were playing the qualifiers of this tournament, I had to drive Uber on the side. Cricket ke liye karna padhta hai, sir. You can imagine how challenging it was, but it does not matter because we are at the World Cup.Jaspreet Singh
The Times When Jaspreet Nearly Quit Cricket
Jaspreet acknowledges that he might have called curtains to his career by now, had it not been for his wife, Suprit Kaur.
There have been many instances when I thought: Bas, ab aur nahin ho raha. Things often become overwhelming. But I am fortunate to have my wife’s support. Funnily enough, my family married me off because they wanted my wife to dissuade me from playing cricket, but she ended up becoming a fan of the game instead. She keeps on saying: ‘Remember why you came to England in the first place. We can think of other things once you retire, but so long you are playing, give your 100% to cricket.’ I think this was my last chance of being at the World Cup, and after all the sacrifices I have made, it is a dream come true to play here.Jaspreet Singh
Jaspreet Wants to Meet Jasprit
Hailing from India, Jaspreet rues not being placed in the same group as Suryakumar Yadav’s team. For, he idolises Jasprit Bumrah. That is, he is eager to bowl to the English batters, especially Jos Buttler.
Since I’m from India, I really wanted us to be in the same group with the Indian team. It is my dream to meet Jasprit Bumrah. I am also a huge fan of Mustafizur Rahman and was looking forward to meeting him, but unfortunately, Bangladesh did not come for this tournament. But now, I am looking to meet Jos Buttler from the England team.Jaspreet Singh
On Bumrah, he further adds:
I idolised AB de Villiers while growing up, but ever since Jasprit Bumrah has started playing for India, he has been my role model. If I ever get a chance to meet him, I want to ask him how he prepares himself mentally for the big games. I can only hope that my dream comes true.Jaspreet Singh
Italy's Strength Lies in Diversity
Jaspreet is currently the solitary Indian-origin player in the Italian team, which comprises players of Pakistani and Sri Lankan heritage as well. He believes that Italy’s strength lies in their unity.
The Italian team is like a family. We have players from many countries. I am from India, and we have Pakistanis too, but you will not find any enmity in the team. There is a sense of brotherhood. We have the same team for the last four-five years, so everyone knows their job well and we all have the same target — to get Italian cricket to newer heights. We do not want to just make up numbers at the T20 World Cup. We don’t want to come across as a team who has just turned up for the vibes. We want to give a good account of our cricket. Winning and losing is a part of the game, but we want to fight.Jaspreet Singh
A Happy Family, Finally
And what about his family? Will they be supporting him?
My family has no knowledge about cricket, actually. I come from a humble background. My family is into farming, so they don’t really know about about the game, and never wanted me to play it. But now, I do have their support. They won’t be able to tell you what the T20 World Cup is, but they know that their son has made it big in the field he loves.Jaspreet Singh