T20 World Cup Exclusive: Roelof Van Der Merwe Is His Name, Longevity Is His Game

The 2004 ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup offered the world its earliest glimpses of several cricketers who would later craft remarkable international careers. Shikhar Dhawan, Sir Alastair Cook, Mahmudullah Riyad — you name them. Having represented their respective nations for years with distinction, these players have now drawn the curtains on their professional journeys.

In that very tournament, South Africa fielded a diminutive yet crafty all-rounder who scored 129 runs and claimed three wickets. Despite his obvious potential, his rise did not unfold as swiftly as anticipated, for, he dabbled in clubs and parties more than nets and sessions. Many within South African cricket concluded that he lacked the seriousness required to succeed at the highest level.