T20 World Cup Exclusive: Roelof Van Der Merwe Is His Name, Longevity Is His Game
While his peers are enjoying the T20 World Cup from the comfort of their homes, Roelof van der Merwe remains hungry.
The 2004 ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup offered the world its earliest glimpses of several cricketers who would later craft remarkable international careers. Shikhar Dhawan, Sir Alastair Cook, Mahmudullah Riyad — you name them. Having represented their respective nations for years with distinction, these players have now drawn the curtains on their professional journeys.
In that very tournament, South Africa fielded a diminutive yet crafty all-rounder who scored 129 runs and claimed three wickets. Despite his obvious potential, his rise did not unfold as swiftly as anticipated, for, he dabbled in clubs and parties more than nets and sessions. Many within South African cricket concluded that he lacked the seriousness required to succeed at the highest level.
Twenty-two years later, while nearly all of his contemporaries are watching the T20 World Cup 2026 from the comfort of their homes, he — at 41 — continues to compete on the global stage. But now, for a different nation. Roelof van der Merwe is the name, and longevity is his game.
Only a month from now, van der Merwe will be celebrating the 17th anniversary to his debut in international cricket. Then 24, he had scored a 30-ball 48 and taken David Hussey’s wicket to help South Africa beat Australia in a T20I game at Centurion. The Netherlands will hope he can produce a similarly decisive performance when they face India on 18 February at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ahead of the match, The Quint sat down with van der Merwe for a candid and exclusive chat. Asked how he has sustained his competitiveness over such an extended career, he reflected:
I don’t think getting older means I have to change my game to stay competitive. The T20 format has evolved so quickly, with tactics constantly changing, so you just have to adapt and make sure you remain competitive. I’ve tried not to be too set in my ways, especially in T20 cricket, where you always need to stay one step ahead of the opposition.
Roelof van der Merwe
Using Maturity to One’s Advantage
Van der Merwe’s first experience at the T20 World Cup was back in 2009, wherein he picked up 10 wickets for South Africa, including the wicket of Yusuf Pathan in the match against India. In ODIs, he competed in the Champions Trophy.
At that stage, it seemed certain that van der Merwe will have a successful career for South Africa. Yet, opportunities dried up for him as the Proteas considered other options. At 30 — an age when many contemplate retirement — he instead sought to revive his international ambitions by switching allegiance to the Netherlands..
He believes experience and maturity has been his biggest strengths in an Oranje shirt.
Since I joined the Netherlands after turning 30, experience has definitely been on my side. Once you reach that stage and have played for years, you start understanding your game — and the game itself — much better. The longer you play, the clearer that understanding becomes, and it helps you impact matches and perform at the highest level. I’m still figuring out aspects of my game, but that maturity has helped me keep performing. Being one of the more experienced players at this World Cup and having the chance to compete against the best in the world is a massive motivation for me.
Though he might not have made any post-retirement plans at 30, he surely have something figured out by 41, right?
Not quite. He has only ever wanted to play.
No plans after cricket yet. I’m still playing and looking to continue for a bit longer. As for whether this is my last ICC event, I'd say maybe it is, but it depends on whether I still have the drive to wake up every morning and train hard. Right now, that motivation is very much there. I want to play as long as I can play, as long as I can compete at the level required. I’ve dabbled in coaching and I really enjoy that team environment, so that’s something I might explore further. Whenever I do call it a day, it’ll be nice to reflect on the experiences, the people I’ve met and the friendships I’ve made.
Roelof van der Merwe
Reflecting on what has been the best memories of his career, he says:
It’s been quite a lengthy career, and my biggest achievements have always been winning trophies. At the end of the day, that’s why you play the game — to enjoy it and to win. My years with the Titans, Somerset and across different leagues, lifting trophies, are all special moments. Those are the achievements you look back on, and ultimately, it comes down to how many trophies you’ve been able to win.
Roelof van der Merwe
'Cricket Needs to Reach All Corners of the World'
The Johannesburg-born all-rounder will play his third T20I against India today, but his first for the Netherlands. Having experienced the best of both worlds, he suggests what needs to be done to grow the global game.
I’ve had a taste of both sides of the cricket world with the Netherlands and South Africa. I think we need to keep growing the game globally. If you look at football and how it has expanded, they’ve got a 48-team World Cup. Cricket needs to reach all corners of the world and become popular everywhere — that’s the main aim. It has grown a lot over the last 10 years, and hopefully it can keep expanding and truly become a global sport.
The Netherlands may ultimately fall short of Super 8 qualification — a target that was always ambitious — but victories over Namibia and a spirited challenge against Pakistan have given them ample reason for pride. The ultimate reward, however, would be a fiercely competitive showing against the world’s top-ranked T20I side, India.
Is it possible? Van der Merwe says:
We’ve had camps in Cape Town, Mumbai and Chennai, and it actually began midway through last year with one eye on this tournament. The coaches have done the hard yards to ensure we’re ready. We definitely aim to play competitive cricket against India. We are very excited for the match, and it feels like the best prepared we’ve ever been.
India May or May Not Miss Virat Kohli, but Roelof Van Der Merwe Certainly Will
Though, he will miss one specific player in the Indian team. The Indian Premier League is among the many franchise leagues van der Merwe has been a part of, wherein he spent his first two seasons at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Bangalore). There, he met a 19-year-old who would later went on to become India’s second-highest run-scorer across formats in international cricket.
We are talking about Virat Kohli, who is not competing in this tournament, after having around his retirement post the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Van der Merwe reminisces his days with Kohli:
I played with Virat at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009, when he had just come out of the Under-19s. He was still a youngster then, figuring out a few things in his game, but he always showed a lot of promise and had immense talent. Having said that, did I think at the time that he will become so big? Probably not. But India will definitely miss him in this tournament. He’s an exceptional player. The consistency he brings makes him a bank in that batting order. Beyond that, his passion and competitiveness are massive elements in teams doing well, and that’s something that will be missed by India.