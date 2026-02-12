Meet Jaspreet Singh: From Driving Uber to Playing for Italy at the T20 World Cup

Some of us have risked losing a love interest on Valentine’s Day in 2015, for our affections were pledged instead to a Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson batting masterclass at the World Cup. Some of us experienced an unparalleled feeling of triumph on 3 June 2025, as though we had cracked the UPSC, or received a monumental promotion, when in reality, it was just Virat Kohli winning his maiden Indian Premier League title on the 18th attempt.

We — those of us who have lived, loved and embraced cricket — have, in our own unique ways, done something or the other for cricket.