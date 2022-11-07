Virat Kohli Wins Maiden ICC Player of the Month Award for October Heroics

As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd at the Melbourne Cticket Ground to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the T20 World Cup on October 23.



Coming in at 31/4, the former India skipper asserted his dominance on the rival bowlers in a memorable display of controlled aggression, eventually guiding his side to chase down the 160 target on the final ball, thanks to his unbeaten 82 from 53 balls.



"It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me," said Kohli.