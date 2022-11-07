T20 World Cup 2022: Rahul, Hardik & SKY - Rohit’s Trump Cards in the Semi-Finals

SKY and His Range of Shots

Suryakumar Yadav, alias SKY, has taken his initials too seriously. His aerial shot-making is straight out of the AB de Villiers stylebook. The ball is barely on the ground when he is batting.

Yadav, who came up through the ranks for his IPL performances with Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, is now a seasoned T20 batter with 12 T20I fifties in less than two years. He has the skills to execute the unorthodox scoop shots, plus he can pick a fast bowler's full-length delivery on the off and sweep it for a six.

He is already the No. 1 T20I batter in the latest ICC rankings, and the three fifties in the tournament, including the unbeaten 61 off 25 against Zimbabwe, augurs well for the Men in Blue.