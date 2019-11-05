Virat Kohli Graphic Novel: The Delhi Boy Who Became Cricket ‘King’

Indian captain Virat Kohli’s story has been one of grit, determination, transformation, but above all, a journey that proves where passion can take you.

In the late 90s, Prem Kohli took his two sons to the West Delhi Cricket Academy for cricket lessons where coach Rajkumar Sharma spotted a special talent in 9-year-old Virat. Sharma trained, honed and groomed the young cricketer who went on to make his first-class debut in November 2006.

During his third Ranji Trophy game, Virat lost his father to a heart attack. He was unbeaten on 40, and no one really expected him to return the next day. But return he did. Virat went on to score a 90 that helped Delhi avoid a follow-on against Karnataka.