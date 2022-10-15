No Point in Creating Pressure by Talking About Pakistan Game: Rohit Sharma

Sharma, who was part of the winning India side during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007, said the game has evolved so much that he himself gets surprised at times.



"I mean, it's been a long time since 2007. When I was picked for that World Cup, I literally didn't go with any expectations about myself nor the team. I just wanted to enjoy the tournament, play the tournament because that was my first ever World Cup, so I had no understanding of what is it like to be part of the World Cup and how big it is going to be until we won the World Cup.



"Yeah, and from there until now, it's been a long journey. The game has evolved so much that you can literally see how it's being played now compared to what it was in 2007. 140, 150 was a good score back then; and now people try and get that score in 14-15 overs," added Sharma.