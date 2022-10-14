Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Mohammed Shami Replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 Squad

T20 World Cup 2022: Pacers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj have been included on India's standby list.
Shuvaditya Bose
Cricket
Published:

Mohammed Shami will replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

(Photo: IANS)

On Friday, 14 October, the All-India Selection Committee announced Mohammed Shami as the replacement of injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the competition earlier this month, owing to a back stress fracture. Shami and Deepak Chahar, who had originally been named on the standby list, were among the front-runners to replace Bumrah, but Chahar too sustained an injury during India’s series against South Africa.

Shami departed for Australia on Wednesday, 12 October. His inclusion in the 15-man squad and Chahar’s omission has opened up two vacant seats on the standby list of the Indian team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that those two places will be taken up by pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who will leave for Australia soon.

