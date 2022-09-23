Pakistan Must Shed Their 'Unpredictable' Tag To Fly High in 2022 T20 World Cup

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2022 as favourites alongside Team India but exited with the 'unpredictable' tag still intact around their necks.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia on the cards, it is high time the men in green shed the tag that has seen them bite the dust numerous times in the past.

Unpredictability is a term that has often been associated with the Pakistan team over the course of cricketing history, be it to their advantage or otherwise.