ECB Offers To Host India-Pakistan Bilateral Series, but Chances Are ‘Almost Nil'

"Firstly, ECB spoke to PCB about an Indo-Pak series and that's a bit weird. In any case, a series against Pakistan is not something that the BCCI will decide but it is the decision of the government. As of now, the stance remains the same. We only play Pakistan at multi-team events," a senior BCCI official privy to India's position told PTI on Tuesday.

India and Pakistan last played a short bilateral white-ball series back in 2012 in India and the last Test series dates back to 2007.

With the tense political relations between the neighbours, it is a big 'No' from BCCI irrespective of whether it is played at home, away or a neutral venue.