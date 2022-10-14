ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Ranking the Top Five Opening Pairs

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Teams will look for an amalgamation of stability and aggression from their opening pairs.
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
Ever since its inception in 2004, T20I cricket has undergone a myriad of changes, and with each alteration, the nuances of the game have also changed. Yet, when it comes to batting, opening remains the most important aspect in this format of the game, since much of a team’s success hinges on the performances of the two chosen batters who lead the batting unit from the front.
On this list, we will rank the top five opening pairs that we will see in T20 World Cup 2022:
Rohit Sharma has done well to inculcate the aggressive batting approach, but his average has taken a dip in the process.
Statistical analysis of India's openers.
Yet, if we opt for a neutral analysis where current form and efficacy are given utmost priority, the Rohit-Rahul opening pair will not rank higher than the fifth position. Since the last T20 World Cup, India have changed their batting approach to an England-esque aggressive style.
Rohit Sharma’s strike rate over the last eleven months in T20I cricket is almost 150, but on the flip side, his average has taken a nosedive, dipping under 30. KL Rahul’s case is exactly the opposite. He has been able to play longer knocks more comfortably than his captain, but on most occasions, those long knocks have arrived at the expense of a handful of deliveries.
In 2022, Sharma has struck only a couple of T20I half-centuries. On the contrary, Rahul has scored four half-centuries this year despite playing fewer games, but only one of those knocks had a strike rate in excess of 160. To do well in the upcoming event, head coach Rahul Dravid would want synchronization between his two openers.
New Zealand have lost only two of their 14 T20I matches in 2022, and given their current form, it will not be an exaggeration to claim that last season’s finalists will be prepared to go one step further this time around.
The Blackcaps have used an opening combination of Finn Allen and Devon Conway in most of their T20I matches this year, and after all that the duo has produced over the last few months, it will be harsh if either is benched for the upcoming tournament.
Statistical analysis of New Zealand's openers.
In his last nine matches, the left-handed batter has been dismissed under 35 on only one occasion, while he also has scored two half-centuries in his last three fixtures.
Finn Allen’s post-2021 T20 WC average of 33.50 is not underwhelming, but it certainly looks a tad pale in comparison with his partner’s figure. Yet, the youngster has a crucial role to play in New Zealand’s team, as he bats in the fifth gear from the first delivery. He recorded a strike rate of 140+ in four of his last five matches.
They play long knocks more often than not, but in the process of doing so, they also use up a considerable chunk of the 20 allotted overs, thereby pressurizing the middle-order to fire in every match.
The pair have played a combined 33 T20I matches this year, but both Azam and Rizwan recorded a strike rate north of 150 on only one occasion. The green shirts will need a change their approach this time around, as it is imperative for at least either of the two to bat at a higher strike rate.
Either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan will have to play the aggressor's role for Pakistan.
Solely based on runs scored, Pakistan would have secured gold on this list. Mohammad Rizwan has scored 1080 runs in T20I cricket since that ill-fated semi-final defeat against Australia last year – more than the combined tally of most teams' opening pairs.
Statistical analysis of Pakistan's openers.
His partner is skipper Babar Azam, who has accumulated 709 runs since that match. Yet, despite combining to score 1789 runs at an impressive average, Azam and Rizwan’s pair have been assigned the third rank owing to one significant factor – their strike rates.
Alex Hales and Jos Buttler have impressive strike rates, but not as lucrative averages.
It will not be unfair to credit England for the batting style many teams have inculcated in recent times, and while they have had their share of failures with the chosen strategy, the Three Lions never deviated from their strategy.
Their skipper, Jos Buttler, has recorded a strike rate of 189.01 since last year’s T20 World Cup. Since making a comeback into the national team, Alex Hales has also done well to adapt England’s plan.
Statistical analysis of England's openers.
Statistical analysis of England's openers.
If he is supported by Aaron Finch, David Warner can proper Australia to another T20 World Cup title.
David Warner and Aaron Finch’s opening pair sits atop our list for not only their statistics, but with the home advantage also being taken into consideration. Warner is in a scintillating run of form currently, having scored four half-centuries in his last 10 T20I matches.
Statistical analysis of Australia's openers.
Finch’s numbers are not as impressive, but he was Australia’s second-highest run-scorer in the recently concluded two-match series against West Indies, and also looked decent in his 15-ball 31 in the second T20I against India. If Warner plays in his usual rhythm and Finch is successful in providing him with support from the other end, it will be difficult to prevent Australia from getting good starts.
(Note: Statistics of the aforementioned batters have been used from matches where they have played as openers)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)