ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Ranking the Top Five Opening Pairs

Yet, if we opt for a neutral analysis where current form and efficacy are given utmost priority, the Rohit-Rahul opening pair will not rank higher than the fifth position. Since the last T20 World Cup, India have changed their batting approach to an England-esque aggressive style.

Rohit Sharma’s strike rate over the last eleven months in T20I cricket is almost 150, but on the flip side, his average has taken a nosedive, dipping under 30. KL Rahul’s case is exactly the opposite. He has been able to play longer knocks more comfortably than his captain, but on most occasions, those long knocks have arrived at the expense of a handful of deliveries.

In 2022, Sharma has struck only a couple of T20I half-centuries. On the contrary, Rahul has scored four half-centuries this year despite playing fewer games, but only one of those knocks had a strike rate in excess of 160. To do well in the upcoming event, head coach Rahul Dravid would want synchronization between his two openers.