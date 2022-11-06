T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands Knock Out South Africa as India Enter SF

The Netherlands caused the biggest upset of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, defeating South Africa by 13 runs in their last Super 12 Group 2 game and showing the Temba Bavuma-led side the exit door at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, 6 November.

The result means India, even if they lose their last Super 12 match to Zimbabwe later on Sunday, have secured a last-four berth after missing the spot in the 2021 edition of the tournament in the UAE.

South Africa's loss has given both Pakistan and Bangladesh hope of securing the second semifinal spot from Group 2. The two teams, on four points each, will clash later on Sunday and the winner will enter the semifinal.