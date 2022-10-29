From Lahore, With Love: Shariz Ahmad, Pak-Origin Netherlands Bowler at T20 WC

T20 World Cup: Netherlands' leg-spinner, Shariz Ahmad has his roots in Pakistan's Lahore.
(Photo: Shariz Ahmad/Altered by The Quint)
If you have ever been to Amsterdam, the picturesque capital of the Netherlands, chances are, you have seen, or even visited a shop named ‘Jamin’. Started in 1883, Jamin is a pretty popular chain of pick-your-mix sweets eateries, often alluring tourists.
But this story is neither about the Netherlands’ love for sweets, nor a paid promotion of the shop. Instead, we will divert focus to two former employees of the shop. If you visited Jamin around the late 1990s or the 2000s, chances are, you have encountered the Ahmad brothers.
Nadeem Ahmed, a young boy from middle-class family in Lahore’s Johar Town, covered the 8,000+ kilometres distance between Lahore and Amsterdam back in 1995, with the solitary hope of financial soundness. However, a part of him, specifically what the poets refer to as the ‘heart,’ stayed back in Lahore, immortalising the Pakistani in him.
For Shariz Ahmad, however, the Dutch all-rounder, it will be an emotional experience.
Nadeem’s family owned a shop in Lahore that sold music CDs and cassettes. Not that the business venture was a complete disaster, but as the tides of time took on their natural course, the soaring popularity of music CDs took a dip.
In an attempt to improve the family’s financial situation, Nadeem’s elder brother, Azeem Ahmad landed in Amsterdam, along with a few of his compatriots. He found a job in Jamin, and after realizing how life could be much better in this part of the world, he asked his brother to join him.
The 'Jamin' candy shop in Amsterdam.
With him, Nadeem took a special Pakistani trait to Amsterdam – the unwavering, unadulterated love for cricket.
In a conversation with The Quint, 19-year-old spinner Shariz reminisced “My father was a cricketer, he used to play the top division of the Netherlands’ domestic circuit.”
“I and my brother (Musa Ahmad, also a cricketer) initially started playing football. But my father used to always take us to his matches – this is how we got interested in cricket. He would play with us in our backyard and got us enrolled at the club where he played, called Groen en Wit,” Shariz recalled.
Till then, it was about recreation than pursuing a professional career path. But things changed one fine day, during one such domestic match.
“I was 11 years of age when I got scouted by the Netherlands team. My father had taken me to one of his domestic games, and I was just bowling on the sidelines. Little did I know, someone from the Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB) had noticed me, and asked my father to bring me to the U-12 trials. Since then, I have represented the Netherlands in every single age-level team,” he informs us.
After representing, and more importantly, playing applaudable cricket for his nation in junior teams, Shariz made his senior debut in June this year. Since then, he has racked up 11 international caps for his nation, but one particular match stands out from the rest of the pack – against India, on 27 October, at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground.
Shariz Ahmad with Yuzvendra Chahal after the India vs Netherlands game.
After the game, he also had the chance of interacting with a few Indian players.
“I had a good conversation with Yuzi (Yuzvendra Chahal). Being a leg-spinner, I always try to talk with other leggies to know about their style and approach. Yuzi was very friendly, and shared his insights and tips on leg spin,” the teenager said.
When Shariz will take on Pakistan on 30 October, he will be living a dream. But for his teammate Vikramjit Singh, who has his roots in Punjab, the childhood dream was realized only a couple of days back.
Dutch cricketers Shariz Ahmad, Vikramjit Singh and Aryan Dutt.
Speaking on the experience of watching the thrilling India-Pakistan game together on 23 October, Shariz said “Vikram and I have been playing together since we were kids. The atmosphere at our hotel during the India-Pakistan game was crazy. Obviously, with my roots being in Pakistan, I was supporting them, and Vikram was cheering for the Indian team. Ours is a unique team with people from different cultural backgrounds blending in, where everyone is at the same level, looking out for everyone else.”
For Shariz, playing against Pakistan will be special, not only because of his roots in Lahore but also since his love for the game intensified every time he watched Pakistan winning, resulting in a wave of celebration at the Ahmad household.
In fact, had it not been for one specific Pakistani cricketer, he might not have been a leg-spinner.
Now at the T20 World Cup, Shariz is strategizing the downfall of his idol’s nation, but it is not the first time he will face Pakistan.
“I played against Pakistan in an ODI game back in August, when they came to the Netherlands for a series. It was a fantastic experience, but if I have to pick one highlight, it will be bowling to Babar Azam. That feeling was special,” he tells us.
Shariz Ahmad in action against Pakistan, with Babar Azam at the non-striker's end.
Though his family is now well-established in Amsterdam, Shariz goes back to his roots every year, and has built camaraderie with some – in particular, a fellow 19-year-old prodigy who is frequently making the headlines.
“I travel to Lahore every winter – to meet family and also to train, because you can’t play cricket during the winters in the Netherlands. Last time around, I was there for six months and trained with Naseem Shah. He is such a tireless worker, yet so relaxed.”
Shariz Ahmad in action during a T20I match against New Zealand
Shariz’s grandparents have departed for the heavenly abode. Adhering to the laws of time and nature, the music CD shop is also a thing of the past now. However, some of his family members remain in Lahore, and they will be faced with a dilemma sui generis this Sunday.
Should they support the nation that they live in, or the team their family’s pride plays for?
On being asked about this, the bowler sported a smile, before saying “It’s funny you ask this, because I was having this conversation with a cousin just two days ago. I asked if they will be supporting Pakistan or the Netherlands. He said they will be supporting Pakistan, obviously, but will also pray for me to have a good game.”
And what about his father?
“Whenever Pakistan plays against the Netherlands, I ask my father which team he is supporting. His response is always the same – Netherlands, if you are playing. Else, Pakistan," he says.
While his heart might still reside in Lahore’s Johar Town, Nadeem Ahmad is well-established in Amsterdam, along with his two sons and wife, Shabana. He does not work at Jamin anymore, and neither does his elder brother.
It has taken them several years of labour of toil, but the Ahmad brothers have been finally successful in opening up their own business venture. “My father and uncle have opened up a shop in Amsterdam. They sell souvenirs, memorabilia and stuff,” says Shariz.
And the name? – Amsterdam Memories.
Indeed, the name is fitting. Since the long trip he embarked on 1995, Nadeem Ahmad has made many memories in the ‘Venice of the North,’ that he will cherish forever.
Now, it is his son’s turn to make some memories of his own. Some of the goals have already been accomplished, but Shariz does not want to be content with it. He harbours the dream of earning Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) contracts, and rubbing shoulders with cricket’s ‘big boys’ on a consistent basis.
Amsterdam Memories – Accomplished. Global Memories – Work In Progress.
