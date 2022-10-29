From Lahore, With Love: Shariz Ahmad, Pak-Origin Netherlands Bowler at T20 WC

If you have ever been to Amsterdam, the picturesque capital of the Netherlands, chances are, you have seen, or even visited a shop named ‘Jamin’. Started in 1883, Jamin is a pretty popular chain of pick-your-mix sweets eateries, often alluring tourists.

But this story is neither about the Netherlands’ love for sweets, nor a paid promotion of the shop. Instead, we will divert focus to two former employees of the shop. If you visited Jamin around the late 1990s or the 2000s, chances are, you have encountered the Ahmad brothers.