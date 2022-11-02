ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Highlights of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Match Today

Check out the photos of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match highlights today, 2 November 2022.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Photos
2 min read

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Bangladesh T20 match was played today on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. Team India scored 186 runs for 6. The brilliant 50's of KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were a treat to the eyes. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud (3/47) was in great form in today's match.

India won the match by 5 runs and is now again leading the T20 points table with 6 points.

Here are some of the photos and highlights of the India vs Bangladesh T20 Super 12 Match 23 at the Adelaide Oval.

ADVERTISEMENT

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×