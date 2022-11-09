T20 World Cup 2022: India vs England – 5 Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler, the two captains who will lead their teams in a semi-final match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday, 10 November, do not share many similarities as batters. However, as leaders, their modus operandi could be deemed identical.

Sharma, the Indian captain who led his team to four victories in the Super 12 phase, has revealed he spends considerable time in analysis and discerning data ahead of the matches. It only helps him to be prepared for any given situation.

England, who won three matches in the Super 12 phase, are a data-driven team, with the support staff giving Buttler coded signals at times, helping the skipper in making decisions regarding bowling and fielding changes.