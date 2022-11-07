T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri Feels Rishabh Pant Can Be X-Factor Against England

India Need a Left-Handed Batter: Ravi Shastri

With head coach Rahul Dravid stating in the post-match press conference that the Indian team has never lost faith in Pant's abilities, Shastri pointed out how the youngster can be useful in getting runs for the side through short, square boundaries in Adelaide and against an England bowling attack full of variety in fast as well as spin bowling department.



"You are playing in Adelaide, short boundaries square, another reason why a left-hander should be there to disrupt the England attack. If you have too many right-handers, there is a sense of sameness to it."



"England have a nice attack, a varied attack of left-handers and right-handers. You need a left-hander in your team, who can be dangerous and win you a game in the back overs even if you have lost 3 or 4 wickets at the top," he added.