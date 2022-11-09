T20 World Cup 2022: Project Suryakumar Yadav – How SKY Became Limitless

Tim Notke is not a very famous name in the basketball fraternity. He is a high-school coach, teaching kids about the sport, but that’s about it. A Google search about him might not yield much personal information, but what it will yield, is tens and hundreds of iterations of a simple, yet powerful quote.

“Hard work beats talent when talent does not work hard.”

Talent, for all of its allure, is the quintessential double-edged sword. If a player undermines it, accusations of ‘not living up to the potential’ are imminent. If it is over-estimated, downfall becomes a certainty.

Every player, for whom words like ‘decent’ and ‘good’ were ever used, is invariably talented. But what separates the good players from the greats is the implementation and utilisation of talent – something that Suryakumar Yadav has mastered.