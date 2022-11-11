Report Card: How Team India Players Performed in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Report Card of the Indian players.
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)
The fashion in which India started their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, with a last-ball victory against Pakistan, inspired hopes. It seemed that the missing pieces of the jigsaw are finally about to be discovered, but a 10-wicket semi-final defeat against England proved that the cracks from the yesteryears have only been papered over – not repaired.
In this article, we will look at the report card of the Indian players:
Rohit Sharma - 3/10
Matches – 6, Runs – 116, Average – 19.33, Strike Rate – 106.42, 50s – 0, 100s – 0
Rohit Sharma had been the architect-in-chief behind the transformation of India’s batting approach over the last year, and hence, expectations were high from him. However, when the stakes were at their highest, the Indian skipper could not live up to his reputation.
Sharma scored only 116 runs in this competition, and while his average of 19.33 is poor, his strike rate of 106.42 is certainly concerning. Barring the match against the Netherlands, he could not cross the 30-run mark in any of the other fixtures.
KL Rahul - 4/10
Matches – 6, Runs – 128, Average – 21.33, Strike Rate – 116.66, 50s – 2, 100s – 0
The calendar has changed, but one can paste KL Rahul’s rating from the last T20 World Cup without the risk of being caught, for his performances have not changed significantly. The opener once again looked good against the comparatively weaker teams, but was found wanting against the stronger sides.
He struck 128 runs at an average of 21.33 and a strike rate of 120.75. 101 of his 128 runs came against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, which tells us all we need to know.
Virat Kohli - 9.5/10
Matches – 6, Runs – 296, Average – 98.66, Strike Rate – 136.40, 50s – 4, 100s – 0
The former Indian skipper is currently the leading run-scorer in the competition with 296 runs, which came at an incredible average of 98.66 and a fairly decent strike rate of 136.40. The 34-year-old scored half-centuries in four of the six matches he played.
Suryakumar Yadav - 8.5/10
Matches – 6, Runs – 239, Average – 59.75, Strike Rate – 189.68, 50s – 3, 100s – 0
Suryakumar Yadav was being touted as India’s trump card coming into this competition, simply because of his spectacular numbers in T20I cricket this year. While he was not the team’s leading run-scorers, Yadav can certainly be proud of his performances.
The swashbuckling number four scored 239 runs at an average of 59.75, but the most impressive aspect of his statistics is his strike rate – 189.68. ‘SKY’ also had three half-centuries to his name.
Rishabh Pant - 2/10
Matches – 2, Runs – 9, Average – 4.50, Strike Rate –100.00, 50s – 0, 100s – 0
Rishabh Pant got only a couple of opportunities, but that being said, it also has to be noted that the promising wicketkeeper-batter did not really look convincing in those matches. Against Zimbabwe, he had a fantastic opportunity to secure his place in the playing XI, but his stay at the crease lasted all but five deliveries.
While Pant still managed to retain his place for the semi-final against England, his chance to bat came only in the 18th over. In his four-ball stay, he scored six runs.
Dinesh Karthik - 2/10
Matches – 4, Runs – 14, Average – 4.66, Strike Rate – 63.63, 50s – 0, 100s – 0
Dinesh Karthik’s case is similar to that of Rishabh Pant’s, in the sense that he too did not get many opportunities, but was not convincing in the chances he got either. The veteran came to bat in the last over against Pakistan, whilst against the Netherlands, his contribution with the bat was not needed by the team.
However, Karthik could have secured his place as India’s first-choice finisher, had he been influential against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. Unfortunately, he scored only 13 runs in those two matches combined.
Deepak Hooda - 1/10
Matches – 1, Runs – 0, Average – 0.00, Strike Rate – 0.00, 50s – 0, 100s – 0
Deepak Hooda was never expected to feature frequently in this competition. The 27-year-old did have a rare opportunity against South Africa, but could not leave his mark as he was dismissed for a duck by Anrich Nortje.
Hardik Pandya - 9.5/10
Matches – 6, Runs – 128, Batting Average – 25.60, Wickets – 8, Bowling Average – 18.25, Economy Rate – 8.11
Including former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, many have raised the case of handing over India’s T20I leadership to Hardik Pandya, and there is a good reason behind the claim. The all-rounder, who has already proven his worth as a leader, had a memorable outing with both the bat and the ball.
Pandya scored 128 runs, but 103 of those runs came in the two most crucial fixtures – against Pakistan and England. He also scalped eight wickets, three of which came against Pakistan.
Axar Patel - 3/10
Matches – 5, Wickets – 3, Bowling Average – 38.33, Economy Rate – 8.62, Runs – 9, Batting Average – 4.50
The all-rounder scalped only three wickets in five matches – all of them coming against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. In the limited opportunities he got with the bat, Patel could only score 9 runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin - 5/10
(Photo: IANS/Altered by The Quint)Matches – 6, Wickets – 6, Bowling Average – 25.83, Economy Rate – 8.15, Runs – 21, Batting Average – 21.00
Ravichandran Ashwin blew hot and cold in this competition. The veteran off-spinner featured in all of India’s six matches at the expense of Yuzvendra Chahal, but his performances were not as impressive as the team management would have expected.
Statistics will show that with six wickets to his name, Ashwin is India’s joint second-highest wicket-taker. However, five of those wickets came against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands. If anything, his chipped shot in the last-ball victory against Pakistan will be Ashwin’s biggest highlight from the tournament.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 4/10
Matches – 6, Wickets – 4, Average – 28.75, Economy Rate – 6.16
In Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, India needed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead the bowling attack, but the seamer could not don that hat. He picked up only four wickets – the least among the five Indian bowlers who bowled 15+ overs.
The 32-year-old was economical – conceding less than 30 runs in all of his six matches, but India missed a wicket-taking spearhead which Kumar could have been, had he been at his best.
Arshdeep Singh - 8/10
Matches – 6, Wickets – 10, Average – 15.60, Economy Rate – 7.80
The youngster redeemed himself after a particularly difficult Asia Cup 2022 campaign. With 10 wickets in six matches, Arshdeep was India’s leading wicket-taker. Moreover, keeping the semi-final match aside, he also did well against the stronger teams, scalping five wickets against Pakistan and South Africa combined.
Mohammed Shami - 5/10
Matches – 6, Wickets – 6, Average – 23.83, Economy Rate – 7.15
Mohammed Shami was one among the plethora of Indian players who were average at best, but miles away from extraordinary. Playing as the replacement of injured speedster Jasprit Bumrah, the veteran picked up six wickets in as many matches.
Unfortunately for him and the Indian team, Shami was amongst wickets in every single game until he met Jos Buttler and Alex Hales at the Adelaide Oval.
