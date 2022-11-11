What Next for India? Appoint Pandya the T20 Captain, Name a Separate T20 Coach

When Virat Kohli quit as T20 captain before last year’s World Cup, he gave a clear plan on the way forward in the format.

Kohli suggested he would like to continue as India’s ODI captain, with a young vice-captain, with a view to capture the 2023 World Cup in the format. For the T20 format, Kohli suggested that Rohit Sharma should lead with an equally young vice-captain.

In short, Kohli had suggested separating the two white-ball formats and having two separate directions to achieve glory in them. But the powers that be completely dismissed the idea and instead were livid that Kohli could even think about separating the two white ball formats.