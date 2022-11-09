T20 World Cup: ‘Lot of Similarities Between Us,’ Says de Villiers on Suryakumar

"A month or so ago I had tweeted that I had seen some good signs and that it is looking really good now. I am not surprised, we all know what he is capable of as a player. He is a great of the game and stats show that no one can argue with that. It's great to see him at the top of the list (as the top scorer in the T20 World Cup) that's what he deserves. After what he has been through, I think if he breaks the shackles down the way he is doing in the last few weeks, we might see a few years of a lot of worries for the bowlers," said de Villiers.



He said it was disappointing that South Africa did not qualify for the semifinals but added that he can't say why the Proteas have not won any major trophies so far or when they will win.



"We have had some good World Cups. I have been involved in two semifinals. But then you win some, you lose some. I can't say why they have not won any major titles. But they will win some one day," said de Villiers.