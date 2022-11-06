T20 World Cup: Coach Dravid All Praise for Suryakumar After India's Zimbabwe Win

In India being table-toppers in their group, Suryakumar had a major role to play, hitting an astonishing 61 not out off 25 balls, bringing out his audacious scoops, silken wrist work, constant usage of the crease and magnificent lofts to propel India to 186/5.

After India's 71-run win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, head coach Rahul Dravid attributed Suryakumar's scintillating run to the absolute clarity he has had in his processes as well as strategies ever since he burst on the international scene.

"It's incredible. That's why he is the No.1 T20 player in the world at the moment, because of that consistency in a format where scoring at a strike rate that he does. It's not easy to be consistent with the kind of strike rate he's going at. So, it's just fantastic the way he's playing. I think he's been very clear in his processes. He's very clear about his tactics.

"He's been absolutely phenomenal for us. He's just a joy to watch. It's a pleasure to watch him bat when he's in that kind of form. Every time it's like he puts on a show, without a doubt," said Dravid in the post-match press conference.

