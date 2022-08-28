ADVERTISEMENT

'Very Proud of You': De Villiers Congratulates Kohli on Playing 100th T20I

Virat Kohli on Sunday will also become the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats.

PTI
Published
Cricket
1 min read
'Very Proud of You': De Villiers Congratulates Kohli on Playing 100th T20I
i

In a special message, South African batting great AB de Villiers has congratulated Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats.

Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.

Also Read

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Live Streaming

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Date, Time, and Where to Watch Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENT

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats," de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on twitter.

"What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you."

The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.

De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Also Read

Babar Azam Comes Out in Support of Out-of-form India Star Virat Kohli Once Again

Babar Azam Comes Out in Support of Out-of-form India Star Virat Kohli Once Again

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×