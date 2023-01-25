India’s Suryakumar Yadav Named ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022

1164 runs in 31 matches helped Suryakumar Yadav win the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 award.
(Photo: BCCI)
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 on Thursday, 25 January, for his exemplary performance in the shortest format of the game.
Yadav featured in 31 T20I matches in 2022, wherein he accumulated 1164 runs at an incredible average of 46.56, and an even more impressive strike rate of 187.43. He struck a couple of centuries, alongside as many as nine half-centuries, in this format last year.
Yadav’s blitzkrieg started with a bilateral outing against West Indies back in February, where he struck one half-century.
The second century came only a few months back in November. Playing against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui, the Mumbaikar accumulated 111 runs in 51 deliveries, whilst also remaining unbeaten.
Three of Yadav’s T20I half-centuries in 2022 came against South Africa, with the best of the lot being a 40-ball 68 in an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup encounter, which was played in Perth. While India were eliminated in the semi-final by England, the competition was memorable for the batter as he stood third on the list of leading run-scored, having amassed 239 runs in six matches.
'Sky', as he is affectionately called, was among India's more reliable performers in multi-nation events. Prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia, he also scored 139 runs in the Asia Cup 2022, with a strike rate of 163.52. The swashbuckler struck one half-century in that competition – a 39-ball unbeaten 68 against Asia Cup.
Three of Suryakumar Yadav's nine T20I half-centuries in 2022 came against South Africa.
The 32-year-old became only the second batter to score 1000+ runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year, while he also broke a plethora of records in the process. Not only was he the leading T20I run-scorer of the year, but with 68 maximums, he also topped the six-hitting charts of the year.
